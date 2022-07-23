The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
A cylindrical tungsten filament cm long with a diameter of mm is to be used in a machine for which the temperature will range from room temperature (°C) up to °C. It will carry a current of A at all temperatures. What will be the maximum potential drop over the full length of the filament?
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Key Concepts
Resistivity and Temperature Dependence
Ohm's Law
Resistance Calculation for Cylindrical Conductors
A hollow aluminum cylinder is m long and has an inner radius of cm and an outer radius of cm. Treat each surface (inner, outer, and the two end faces) as an equipotential surface. At room temperature, what will an ohmmeter read if it is connected between (a) the opposite faces and (b) the inner and outer surfaces?
A ductile metal wire has resistance . What will be the resistance of this wire in terms of if it is stretched to three times its original length, assuming that the density and resistivity of the material do not change when the wire is stretched? (Hint: The amount of metal does not change, so stretching out the wire will affect its cross-sectional area.)
In household wiring, copper wire mm in diameter is often used. Find the resistance of a -m length of this wire.
The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . How many coulombs of charge pass a cross section of the wire in the time interval between and ?