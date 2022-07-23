Textbook Question
The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
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The current in a wire varies with time according to the relationship . What constant current would transport the same charge in the same time interval?
In household wiring, copper wire mm in diameter is often used. Find the resistance of a -m length of this wire.
A cylindrical tungsten filament cm long with a diameter of mm is to be used in a machine for which the temperature will range from room temperature (°C) up to °C. It will carry a current of A at all temperatures. What will be the maximum potential drop over the full length of the filament?