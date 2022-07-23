A copper transmission cable km long and cm in diameter carries a current of A. How much electrical energy is dissipated as thermal energy every hour?
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the reading of the ammeter.
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Series and Parallel Circuits
Ideal Ammeter
A hollow aluminum cylinder is m long and has an inner radius of cm and an outer radius of cm. Treat each surface (inner, outer, and the two end faces) as an equipotential surface. At room temperature, what will an ohmmeter read if it is connected between (a) the opposite faces and (b) the inner and outer surfaces?
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the potential difference of point with respect to point .
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the terminal voltage of the battery.
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the current through the - resistor.
What is the resistance of a carbon rod at °C if its resistance is at °C?