The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the current in the circuit (magnitude and direction).
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the potential difference of point with respect to point .
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Key Concepts
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Electromotive Force (EMF) and Internal Resistance
Potential Difference
When a resistor with resistance is connected to a -V flashlight battery, the resistor consumes W of electrical power. (Throughout, assume that each battery has negligible internal resistance.) What power does the resistor consume if it is connected to a -V car battery? Assume that remains constant when the power consumption changes.
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the terminal voltage of the -V battery.
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the reading of the ammeter.
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the terminal voltage of the battery.
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the current through the - resistor.