The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the current in the circuit (magnitude and direction).
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. What is the total rate at which electrical energy is dissipated in the 5.0 Ω and 9.0 Ω resistors?
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Key Concepts
Ohm's Law
Power Dissipation in Resistors
Kirchhoff's Voltage Law
When a resistor with resistance is connected to a -V flashlight battery, the resistor consumes W of electrical power. (Throughout, assume that each battery has negligible internal resistance.) What power does the resistor consume if it is connected to a -V car battery? Assume that remains constant when the power consumption changes.
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the terminal voltage of the -V battery.
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. What is the power output of the 16.0 V battery?
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30 Show that the power output of the 16.0 V battery equals the overall rate of consumption of electrical energy in the rest of the circuit.
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. At what rate is electrical energy being converted to other forms in the 8.0 V battery?