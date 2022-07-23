The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the current in the circuit (magnitude and direction).
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the terminal voltage of the -V battery.
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Key Concepts
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Terminal Voltage
Internal Resistance
When a resistor with resistance is connected to a -V flashlight battery, the resistor consumes W of electrical power. (Throughout, assume that each battery has negligible internal resistance.) What power does the resistor consume if it is connected to a -V car battery? Assume that remains constant when the power consumption changes.
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. What is the power output of the 16.0 V battery?
The circuit shown in Fig. E contains two batteries, each with an emf and an internal resistance, and two resistors. Find the potential difference of point with respect to point .
An idealized ammeter is connected to a battery as shown in Fig. E. Find the terminal voltage of the battery.
Consider the circuit of Fig. E25.30. What is the total rate at which electrical energy is dissipated in the 5.0 Ω and 9.0 Ω resistors?