The coefficient of performance is a dimensionless quantity. Its value is independent of the units used for and , as long as the same units, such as watts, are used for both quantities. However, it is common practice to express in Btu/h and in watts. When these mixed units are used, the ratio is called the energy efficiency ratio (). If a room air conditioner has , what is its ?
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the engine receives kJ of heat energy from the reservoir at K in each cycle, how many joules per cycle does it discard to the reservoir at K?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Engine
Thermodynamic Efficiency
Heat Transfer in Carnot Cycle
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the thermal efficiency of the engine?
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. How much mechanical work is performed by the engine during each cycle?
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. Assuming the freezer operates for hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of , runs on an input of W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at °C. If you put a dozen -L plastic bottles of water at °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)
The Otto-cycle engine in a Mercedes-Benz SLK230 has a compression ratio of . What is the ideal efficiency of the engine? Use .