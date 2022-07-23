A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. What is the theoretical maximum amount of ice this freezer could make in an hour, starting with water at °C?
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. How much mechanical work is performed by the engine during each cycle?
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Key Concepts
Carnot Engine
Thermodynamic Efficiency
Mechanical Work in Thermodynamics
The coefficient of performance is a dimensionless quantity. Its value is independent of the units used for and , as long as the same units, such as watts, are used for both quantities. However, it is common practice to express in Btu/h and in watts. When these mixed units are used, the ratio is called the energy efficiency ratio (). If a room air conditioner has , what is its ?
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. What is the thermal efficiency of the engine?
A Carnot engine is operated between two heat reservoirs at temperatures of K and K. If the engine receives kJ of heat energy from the reservoir at K in each cycle, how many joules per cycle does it discard to the reservoir at K?
A certain brand of freezer is advertised to use kWh of energy per year. Assuming the freezer operates for hours each day, how much power does it require while operating?
A refrigerator has a coefficient of performance of , runs on an input of W of electrical power, and keeps its inside compartment at °C. If you put a dozen -L plastic bottles of water at °C into this refrigerator, how long will it take for them to be cooled down to °C? (Ignore any heat that leaves the plastic.)