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Ch 21: Electric Charge and Electric Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 21: Electric Charge and Electric FieldProblem 21a
Chapter 21, Problem 21a

A positive charge qq is fixed at the point x=0x = 0, y=0y = 0, and a negative charge 2q-2q is fixed at the point x=ax = a, y=0 y = 0. Show the positions of the charges in a diagram.

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1
Begin by drawing a coordinate system with the x-axis and y-axis intersecting at the origin (0,0). This will help visualize the positions of the charges.
Place the positive charge q at the origin, which is the point (x = 0, y = 0). Label this point clearly on the diagram.
Next, locate the negative charge -2q at the point (x = a, y = 0). This means it is positioned a distance 'a' along the x-axis from the origin. Mark this point on the diagram.
Ensure that the charges are labeled correctly: the positive charge q at the origin and the negative charge -2q at the point (x = a, y = 0).
Finally, draw arrows or symbols to indicate the nature of the charges (positive and negative) and ensure the diagram is clear and easy to understand.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Charge

Electric charge is a fundamental property of matter that causes it to experience a force when placed in an electromagnetic field. Charges can be positive or negative, and like charges repel while opposite charges attract. In this scenario, a positive charge q and a negative charge -2q are involved, influencing the electric field and forces between them.
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Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the force between two point charges. It states that the magnitude of the electrostatic force between two charges is directly proportional to the product of the magnitudes of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This law is essential for understanding the interaction between the positive charge q and the negative charge -2q.
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Coordinate System

A coordinate system is a framework used to define the position of points in space. In this problem, the charges are positioned using a Cartesian coordinate system, with the positive charge q at the origin (x = 0, y = 0) and the negative charge -2q at (x = a, y = 0). Understanding this system is crucial for accurately representing the positions of the charges in a diagram.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Three point charges are arranged along the xx-axis. Charge q1=+3.00q_1=+3.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at the origin, and charge q2=5.00q_2=-5.00 μ\(\mu\)C is at x=0.200x = 0.200 m. Charge q2=8.00q_2=-8.00 μ\(\mu\)C. Where is q3q_3 located if the net force on q1q_1 is 7.007.00 N in the x-x-direction?

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?

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Textbook Question

Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge q3=+5.00q_3=+5.00 nC and is at the origin. Charge q2=3.00q_2=-3.00 nC and is at x=+4.00x = +4.00 cm. Charge q1q_1 is at x=+2.00x = +2.00 cm. What is q1q_1 (magnitude and sign) if the net force on q3q_3 is zero?

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of 3.203.20 cm.

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Textbook Question

A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at 4.50×1064.50\(\times\)10^6 m/s. What minimum field (magnitude and direction) would be needed to stop an electron under the conditions of part (a)? Note: Part (a) asks for how much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field.

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Textbook Question

The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with 9292 protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately 7.4×10157.4\(\times\)10^{-15} m. What magnitude of electric field does it produce at the distance of the electrons, which is about 1.0×10101.0\(\times\)10^{-10} m?

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