Three point charges are arranged along the -axis. Charge C is at the origin, and charge C is at m. Charge C. Where is located if the net force on is N in the -direction?
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. Find the magnitude and direction of the weakest electric field that can bring the proton uniformly to rest over a distance of cm.
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Kinematics
Work-Energy Principle
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. How much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field?
A positive charge is fixed at the point , , and a negative charge is fixed at the point , . Show the positions of the charges in a diagram.
Three point charges are arranged on a line. Charge nC and is at the origin. Charge nC and is at cm. Charge is at cm. What is (magnitude and sign) if the net force on is zero?
The earth has a net electric charge that causes a field at points near its surface equal to and directed in toward the center of the earth. What magnitude and sign of charge would a -kg human have to acquire to overcome his or her weight by the force exerted by the earth's electric field?
A proton is traveling horizontally to the right at m/s. What minimum field (magnitude and direction) would be needed to stop an electron under the conditions of part (a)? Note: Part (a) asks for how much time does it take the proton to stop after entering the field.