Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the volume charge density for the sphere?
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. Calculate the strength of the electric field just outside the sphere?
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Key Concepts
Gauss's Law
Conductors in Electrostatic Equilibrium
Superposition Principle
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the electric flux through a spherical surface just inside the inner surface of the sphere?
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the new charge density on the outside of the sphere?
Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the electric field at a distance of cm from the sphere's center?
A very long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and lies along the -axis. A second long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and is parallel to the -axis at m. What is the net electric field (magnitude and direction) at the following points on the -axis: (a) m and (b) m?
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the charge density on Mars, assuming all the charge is uniformly distributed over the planet's surface.