Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with finding the net electric field at two points on the y-axis due to two parallel lines of charge. The first line of charge has a charge density of 4.80 μC/m and lies along the x-axis (y=0). The second line of charge has a charge density of -2.40 μC/m and is parallel to the x-axis at y=0.400 m. The electric field due to a line of charge is perpendicular to the line and depends on the distance from the line.