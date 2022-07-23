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Ch 22: Gauss' Law
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 22: Gauss' LawProblem 29a
Chapter 22, Problem 29a

An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius r r and uniform surface charge density σσ. In terms of σσ and RR, what is the charge per unit length λλ for the cylinder?

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Understand the problem: We have an infinitely long cylindrical conductor with a radius r and a uniform surface charge density σ. We need to find the charge per unit length λ in terms of σ and R.
Recall the definition of surface charge density σ, which is the charge per unit area on the surface of the conductor. For a cylindrical surface, the area A of the curved surface is given by the formula: A = 2πrL, where L is the length of the cylinder.
Since the cylinder is infinitely long, we consider a finite length L for calculation purposes. The total charge Q on this length L of the cylinder can be expressed as: Q = σ * A = σ * 2πrL.
The charge per unit length λ is defined as the total charge Q divided by the length L of the cylinder. Therefore, λ = Q / L.
Substitute the expression for Q from step 3 into the formula for λ: λ = (σ * 2πrL) / L. Simplify this expression to find λ in terms of σ and r: λ = σ * 2πr.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Surface Charge Density

Surface charge density, denoted by σ, is the amount of electric charge per unit area on a surface. For a cylindrical conductor, it represents the charge distributed uniformly over the curved surface. Understanding σ is crucial for calculating the total charge on the cylinder's surface.
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Surface Charge Density

Charge per Unit Length

Charge per unit length, represented by λ, is the total charge distributed along a unit length of the cylinder. It is derived by integrating the surface charge density over the cylinder's surface area, providing a measure of how charge is distributed along the length of the conductor.
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Cylindrical Geometry

Cylindrical geometry involves understanding the properties and dimensions of a cylinder, such as its radius and length. For an infinitely long cylinder, the focus is on the surface area and how charge is distributed over it, which is essential for calculating λ using the given σ and radius r.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ=5.00×106\(\sigma\)=5.00\(\times\)10^{-6} C/m2. A small sphere of mass m=8.00×106m=8.00\(\times\)10^{-6} kg and charge qq is placed 3.00 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of qq?

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Textbook Question

A conductor with an inner cavity, like that shown in Fig. 22.2322.23c, carries a total charge of +5.00+5.00 nC. The charge within the cavity, insulated from the conductor, is 6.00−6.00 nC. How much charge is on (a) the inner surface of the conductor and (b) the outer surface of the conductor?

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Textbook Question

An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius r r and uniform surface charge density σσ. In terms of σσ, what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance r>Rr > R from its axis? Then, express the result in terms of λλ and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.

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Textbook Question

A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area σ=5.00×106\(\sigma\)=5.00\(\times\)10^{-6} C/m2. A small sphere of mass m=8.00×106m=8.00\(\times\)10^{-6} kg and charge qq is placed 3.00 3.00 cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. What is qq if the sphere is released 1.501.50 cm above the sheet?

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Textbook Question

A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius AA and outer radius bb. It carries charge per unit length +α, where αα is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. What is the charge per unit length on (i) the inner surface of the tube and (ii) the outer surface of the tube?

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Textbook Question

A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius AA and outer radius bb. It carries charge per unit length +α, where αα is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. Calculate the electric field in terms of αα and the distance rr from the axis of the tube for (i) r<ar < a; (ii) a<r<ba < r < b; (iii) r>br > b. Show your results in a graph of EE as a function of RR.

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