Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the volume charge density for the sphere?
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area C/m2. A small sphere of mass kg and charge is placed cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of ?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field of a Charged Sheet
Force Balance
Gravitational Force
A conductor with an inner cavity, like that shown in Fig. c, carries a total charge of nC. The charge within the cavity, insulated from the conductor, is nC. How much charge is on (a) the inner surface of the conductor and (b) the outer surface of the conductor?
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of , what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance from its axis? Then, express the result in terms of and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area C/m2. A small sphere of mass kg and charge is placed cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. What is if the sphere is released cm above the sheet?
Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the electric field at a distance of cm from the sphere's center?
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of and , what is the charge per unit length for the cylinder?