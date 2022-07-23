The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. The electrons can be modeled as forming a uniform shell of negative charge. What net electric field do they produce at the location of the nucleus?
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. What is the electric field this nucleus produces just outside its surface?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Gauss's Law
Spherically Symmetric Charge Distribution
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the electric field at the planet's surface (refer to the astronomical data inside the back cover).
A hemispherical surface with radius in a region of uniform electric field has its axis aligned parallel to the direction of the field. Calculate the flux through the surface.
A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter cm, giving it a charge of C. Find the electric field just outside the paint layer;
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the total electric charge on the planet.
A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter cm, giving it a charge of C. Find the electric field just inside the paint layer.