Magnetic Force on a Current-Carrying Wire

The magnetic force on a current-carrying wire is given by the equation F = I(L × B), where I is the current, L is the length vector of the wire segment, and B is the magnetic field. The direction of the force is determined by the right-hand rule, which states that if the thumb points in the direction of the current and the fingers point in the direction of the magnetic field, the palm faces the direction of the force.