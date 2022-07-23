A straight, 2.5 m wire carries a typical household current of 1.5 A (in one direction) at a location where the earth's magnetic field is 0.55 gauss from south to north. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that our planet's magnetic field exerts on this wire if it is oriented so that the current in it is running (a) from west to east, (b) vertically upward, (c) from north to south. (d) Is the magnetic force ever large enough to cause significant effects under normal household conditions?
A 150 V battery is connected across two parallel metal plates of area 28.5 cm2 and separation 8.20 mm. A beam of alpha particles (charge +2e, mass 6.64 x 10-27 kg) is accelerated from rest through a potential difference of 1.75 kV and enters the region between the plates perpendicular to the electric field, as shown in Fig. E27.29. What magnitude and direction of magnetic field are needed so that the alpha particles emerge undeflected from between the plates?
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Key Concepts
Electric Field
Lorentz Force
Magnetic Field
In a cyclotron, the orbital radius of protons with energy 300 keV is 16.0 cm. You are redesigning the cyclotron to be used instead for alpha particles with energy 300 keV. An alpha particle has charge q = +2e and mass m = 6.64 x 10-27 kg. If the magnetic field isn't changed, what will be the orbital radius of the alpha particles?
A beam of protons traveling at 1.20 km/s enters a uniform magnetic field, traveling perpendicular to the field. The beam exits the magnetic field, leaving the field in a direction perpendicular to its original direction (Fig. E27.24) . The beam travels a distance of 1.18 cm while in the field. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field?
Singly ionized (one electron removed) atoms are accelerated and then passed through a velocity selector consisting of perpendicular electric and magnetic fields. The electric field is 155 V/m and the magnetic field is 0.0315 T. The ions next enter a uniform magnetic field of magnitude 0.0175 T that is oriented perpendicular to their velocity. (a) How fast are the ions moving when they emerge from the velocity selector? (b) If the radius of the path of the ions in the second magnetic field is 17.5 cm, what is their mass?
A long wire carrying 4.50 A of current makes two 90° bends, as shown in Fig. E27.35. The bent part of the wire passes through a uniform 0.240 T magnetic field directed as shown in the figure and confined to a limited region of space. Find the magnitude and direction of the force that the magnetic field exerts on the wire.
A deuteron (the nucleus of an isotope of hydrogen) has a mass of 3.34 x 10-27 kg and a charge of +e. The deuteron travels in a circular path with a radius of 6.96 mm in a magnetic field with magnitude 2.50 T. (a) Find the speed of the deuteron. (b) Find the time required for it to make half a revolution. (c) Through what potential difference would the deuteron have to be accelerated to acquire this speed?