Magnetic Field of a Solenoid

The magnetic field inside a long solenoid is uniform and parallel to the axis of the solenoid. It is given by the formula B = μ₀ * n * I, where B is the magnetic field, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, n is the number of turns per unit length, and I is the current. This formula assumes the solenoid is infinitely long, but it provides a good approximation near the center of a finite solenoid.