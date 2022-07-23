Ampere's Law

Ampere's Law relates the integrated magnetic field around a closed loop to the electric current passing through the loop. It is expressed as ∮B·dl = μ₀I_enc, where B is the magnetic field, dl is a differential element of the loop, μ₀ is the permeability of free space, and I_enc is the enclosed current. This law is crucial for calculating magnetic fields in symmetric situations, such as the one described in the problem.