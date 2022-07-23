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Ch 28: Sources of Magnetic Field
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 28: Sources of Magnetic FieldProblem 29a
Chapter 28, Problem 29a

Two long, parallel wires are separated by a distance of 0.400 m (Fig. E28.29). The currents I1 and I2 have the directions shown. Calculate the magnitude of the force exerted by each wire on a 1.20-m length of the other. Is the force attractive or repulsive?

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Identify the formula for the magnetic force between two parallel currents: The force per unit length between two parallel wires carrying currents I1 and I2 is given by the formula: F=μoI1I22πd, where μo is the permeability of free space, d is the distance between the wires, and I1 and I2 are the currents in the wires.
Substitute the given values into the formula: Use the given distance d=0.400 m and the length of the wire L=1.20 m. The formula for the force on a length L of wire becomes: F=μoI1I2L2πd.
Consider the direction of the currents: The direction of the currents determines whether the force is attractive or repulsive. If the currents are in the same direction, the force is attractive. If the currents are in opposite directions, the force is repulsive.
Calculate the force using the formula: Plug in the values for μo (which is 4ϗ107 T m/A), I1, I2, L, and d into the formula to find the magnitude of the force.
Interpret the result: Based on the calculation and the direction of the currents, determine whether the force is attractive or repulsive. This will help understand the interaction between the two wires.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents

When two parallel wires carry currents, they exert magnetic forces on each other. The direction of the force depends on the direction of the currents: if the currents are in the same direction, the force is attractive; if opposite, the force is repulsive. The magnitude of the force per unit length is given by the formula F/L = (μ₀/2π) * (I₁I₂/d), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I₁ and I₂ are the currents, and d is the distance between the wires.
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Permeability of Free Space

The permeability of free space, denoted as μ₀, is a fundamental physical constant that describes the ability of a vacuum to support the formation of a magnetic field. Its value is approximately 4π × 10⁻⁷ T·m/A. This constant is crucial in calculating the magnetic forces between currents and is used in the formula for the force between parallel wires.
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Direction of Magnetic Forces

The direction of the magnetic force between two current-carrying wires is determined by the right-hand rule. For parallel wires, if the currents flow in the same direction, the wires attract each other; if the currents flow in opposite directions, the wires repel each other. This concept is essential for determining whether the force in the given problem is attractive or repulsive.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Four long, parallel power lines each carry 100 A currents. A cross-sectional diagram of these lines is a square, 20.0 cm on each side. For each of the three cases shown in Fig. E28.25, calculate the magnetic field at the center of the square.

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Textbook Question

A closed curve encircles several conductors. The line integral Bdl\(\oint\) B\(\cdot\) dl around this curve is 3.83×104 T m3.83\(\times\)10^{-4}\(\text{ T m}\). If you were to integrate around the curve in the opposite direction, what would be the value of the line integral? Explain.

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Textbook Question

As a new electrical technician, you are designing a large solenoid to produce a uniform 0.150 T magnetic field near the center of the solenoid. You have enough wire for 4000 circular turns. This solenoid must be 55.0 cm long and 2.80 cm in diameter. What current will you need to produce the necessary field?

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Textbook Question

Currents in dc transmission lines can be 100 A or higher. Some people are concerned that the electromagnetic fields from such lines near their homes could pose health dangers. For a line that has current 150 A and a height of 8.0 m above the ground, what magnetic field does the line produce at ground level? Express your answer in teslas and as a percentage of the earth's magnetic field, which is 0.50 G. Is this value cause for worry?

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Textbook Question

Two long, parallel wires are separated by a distance of 0.400 m (Fig. E28.29). The currents I1 and I2 have the directions shown. Each current is doubled, so that I1 becomes 10.0 A and I2 becomes 4.00 A. Now what is the magnitude of the force that each wire exerts on a 1.20 m length of the other?

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