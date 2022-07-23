Magnetic Force Between Parallel Currents

When two parallel wires carry currents, they exert magnetic forces on each other. The direction of the force depends on the direction of the currents: if the currents are in the same direction, the force is attractive; if opposite, the force is repulsive. The magnitude of the force per unit length is given by the formula F/L = (μ₀/2π) * (I₁I₂/d), where μ₀ is the permeability of free space, I₁ and I₂ are the currents, and d is the distance between the wires.