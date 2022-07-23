(a) Compute the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor at frequencies of 60.0 Hz and 600 Hz. (b) Compute the reactance of a 2.50-μF capacitor at the same frequencies. (c) At what frequency is the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor equal to that of a 2.50-μF capacitor?
A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the phase angle Φ for the source voltage relative to the current? Does the source voltage lag or lead the current?
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Key Concepts
Capacitive Reactance
Phase Angle in AC Circuits
Voltage and Current Relationship in Capacitors
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