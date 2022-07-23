Skip to main content
Ch 31: Alternating Current
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 31: Alternating CurrentProblem 4b
Chapter 31, Problem 4b

A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the capacitance C of the capacitor if the current amplitude is 5.30 A?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the relationship between the current amplitude (I), voltage amplitude (V), and the capacitive reactance (X_c) in an AC circuit. The formula is: I = V / X_c.
Recall that the capacitive reactance (X_c) is given by the formula: X_c = 1 / (2πfC), where f is the frequency and C is the capacitance.
Rearrange the formula for capacitive reactance to solve for capacitance (C): C = 1 / (2πfX_c).
Substitute the expression for X_c from step 2 into the equation from step 1: I = V / (1 / (2πfC)).
Rearrange the equation from step 4 to solve for C: C = I / (2πfV). Substitute the given values for I, f, and V to find the capacitance.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Capacitive Reactance

Capacitive reactance (Xc) is the opposition that a capacitor offers to the flow of alternating current (AC). It is inversely proportional to the frequency (f) of the AC source and the capacitance (C) of the capacitor, given by the formula Xc = 1/(2πfC). Understanding this concept is crucial for calculating the capacitance when the current amplitude is known.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:02
Capacitors & Capacitance (Intro)

Ohm's Law for AC Circuits

Ohm's Law in AC circuits relates the voltage amplitude (V), current amplitude (I), and reactance (X) through the formula V = IX. For capacitors, this becomes V = IXc, where Xc is the capacitive reactance. This relationship helps determine the capacitance when the voltage and current amplitudes are given.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Resistors in AC Circuits

AC Circuit Analysis

AC circuit analysis involves understanding how components like capacitors behave under alternating current. Unlike DC circuits, AC circuits require consideration of phase differences and reactance. Analyzing these circuits involves using complex numbers and phasors to represent voltages and currents, which is essential for solving problems involving capacitors in AC circuits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:40
Impedance in AC Circuits
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the reactance of a 3.00-H inductor at a frequency of 80.0 Hz?

1448
views
Textbook Question

(a) Compute the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor at frequencies of 60.0 Hz and 600 Hz. (b) Compute the reactance of a 2.50-μF capacitor at the same frequencies. (c) At what frequency is the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor equal to that of a 2.50-μF capacitor?

1675
views
Textbook Question

A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the phase angle Φ for the source voltage relative to the current? Does the source voltage lag or lead the current?

1728
views
Textbook Question

A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?

1757
views
Textbook Question

The voltage across the terminals of an ac power supply varies with time according to Eq. (31.1) v = Vcosωt. The voltage amplitude is V = 45.0 V. What are (a) the root-mean-square potential difference Vrms and (b) the average potential difference Vav between the two terminals of the power supply?

631
views
Textbook Question

A sinusoidal current i = I cosωt has an rms value Irms = 2.10 A. What is the current amplitude?

1664
views