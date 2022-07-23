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Ch 31: Alternating Current
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 31: Alternating CurrentProblem 9b
Chapter 31, Problem 9b

What is the inductance of an inductor whose reactance is 120 Ω at 80.0 Hz?

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1
Understand the concept of inductive reactance, which is the opposition that an inductor presents to alternating current. It is given by the formula: X=ωL, where X is the reactance, ω is the angular frequency, and L is the inductance.
Calculate the angular frequency ω using the formula: ω=2πf, where f is the frequency. Substitute f with 80.0 Hz.
Substitute the given reactance value X=120 Ω and the calculated angular frequency ω into the reactance formula: X=ωL.
Rearrange the formula to solve for inductance L: L=Xω.
Substitute the values of X and ω into the rearranged formula to find the inductance L.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inductive Reactance

Inductive reactance is the opposition that an inductor presents to alternating current, due to the magnetic field created around it. It is given by the formula X_L = 2πfL, where X_L is the reactance, f is the frequency, and L is the inductance. This concept is crucial for understanding how inductors behave in AC circuits.
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Mutual Induction

Inductance

Inductance is a property of an electrical conductor that quantifies its ability to induce an electromotive force when the current flowing through it changes. It is measured in henries (H) and is a fundamental concept in electromagnetism, affecting how circuits respond to changes in current and voltage.
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Frequency

Frequency refers to the number of cycles per second of an alternating current, measured in hertz (Hz). It is a key parameter in AC circuits, influencing the reactance of inductors and capacitors. Understanding frequency is essential for calculating reactance and determining the behavior of AC circuit components.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the reactance of a 3.00-H inductor at a frequency of 80.0 Hz?

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Textbook Question

(a) Compute the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor at frequencies of 60.0 Hz and 600 Hz. (b) Compute the reactance of a 2.50-μF capacitor at the same frequencies. (c) At what frequency is the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor equal to that of a 2.50-μF capacitor?

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Textbook Question

You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the impedance of the circuit?

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You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. Suppose you take the resistor and inductor and make a series circuit with a voltage source that has voltage amplitude 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 250 rad/s. What is the impedance of the circuit?

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Textbook Question

A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?

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You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the current amplitude?

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