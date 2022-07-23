(a) Compute the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor at frequencies of 60.0 Hz and 600 Hz. (b) Compute the reactance of a 2.50-μF capacitor at the same frequencies. (c) At what frequency is the reactance of a 0.450-H inductor equal to that of a 2.50-μF capacitor?
What is the reactance of a 3.00-H inductor at a frequency of 80.0 Hz?
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Key Concepts
Inductive Reactance
Frequency
Inductance
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. They are connected to form an L-R-C series circuit. What is the impedance of the circuit?
You have a 200-Ω resistor, a 0.400-H inductor, and a 6.00-μF capacitor. Suppose you take the resistor and inductor and make a series circuit with a voltage source that has voltage amplitude 30.0 V and an angular frequency of 250 rad/s. What is the impedance of the circuit?
A capacitor is connected across an ac source that has voltage amplitude 60.0 V and frequency 80.0 Hz. What is the capacitance C of the capacitor if the current amplitude is 5.30 A?
A capacitance C and an inductance L are operated at the same angular frequency. (a) At what angular frequency will they have the same reactance? (b) If L = 5 00 mH and C = 3.50 μF, what is the numerical value of the angular frequency in part (a), and what is the reactance of each element?
What is the inductance of an inductor whose reactance is 120 Ω at 80.0 Hz?