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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 45
Chapter 26, Problem 45

An emf source with ε = 120V, a resistor with R = 80.0Ω, and a capacitor with C = 4.00 μF are connected in series. As the capacitor charges, when the current in the resistor is 0.900 A, what is the magnitude of the charge on each plate of the capacitor?

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Identify the given values: the emf source ε = 120V, the resistor R = 80.0Ω, the capacitor C = 4.00 μF, and the current I = 0.900 A.
Use Ohm's Law to find the voltage across the resistor: V_R = I * R. Substitute the given values to find V_R.
Calculate the voltage across the capacitor using the formula V_C = ε - V_R, where ε is the emf of the source.
Use the formula for the charge on a capacitor: Q = C * V_C, where C is the capacitance and V_C is the voltage across the capacitor.
Substitute the values for C and V_C into the formula to find the magnitude of the charge Q on each plate of the capacitor.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ohm's Law

Ohm's Law is a fundamental principle in electronics and physics that states the current (I) through a conductor between two points is directly proportional to the voltage (V) across the two points and inversely proportional to the resistance (R) of the conductor. It is mathematically expressed as V = IR. This law is crucial for calculating the voltage drop across the resistor in the circuit.
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Capacitor Charging

When a capacitor charges in a circuit, it stores electrical energy in the form of an electric field. The charge (Q) on a capacitor is related to its capacitance (C) and the voltage (V) across it by the equation Q = CV. As the capacitor charges, the current decreases exponentially, and the voltage across the capacitor increases until it equals the source voltage.
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Kirchhoff's Voltage Law

Kirchhoff's Voltage Law (KVL) states that the sum of the electrical potential differences (voltage) around any closed network is zero. In a series circuit, this means the sum of the voltage drops across the resistor and the capacitor must equal the emf of the source. This principle helps in determining the voltage across the capacitor when the current is known.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.34, the 6.0 Ω resistor is consuming energy at a rate of 24 J/s when the current through it flows as shown. What are the polarity and emf ε of the unknown battery, assuming it has negligible internal resistance?

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Textbook Question

The heating element of an electric dryer is rated at 4.1 kW when connected to a 240 V line. What is the resistance of the dryer's heating element at its operating temperature?

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Textbook Question

A 1500 W electric heater is plugged into the outlet of a 120 V circuit that has a 20 A circuit breaker. You plug an electric hair dryer into the same outlet. The hair dryer has power settings of 600 W, 900 W, 1200 W, and 1500 W. You start with the hair dryer on the 600 W setting and increase the power setting until the circuit breaker trips. What power setting caused the breaker to trip?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.31 the batteries have negligible internal resistance and the meters are both idealized. With the switch S open, the voltmeter reads 15.0 V. What will the ammeter read when the switch is closed?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?

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