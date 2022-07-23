In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.34, the 6.0 Ω resistor is consuming energy at a rate of 24 J/s when the current through it flows as shown. What are the polarity and emf ε of the unknown battery, assuming it has negligible internal resistance?
The heating element of an electric dryer is rated at 4.1 kW when connected to a 240 V line. What is the resistance of the dryer's heating element at its operating temperature?
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Key Concepts
Electric Power
Ohm's Law
Resistance
A 1500 W electric heater is plugged into the outlet of a 120 V circuit that has a 20 A circuit breaker. You plug an electric hair dryer into the same outlet. The hair dryer has power settings of 600 W, 900 W, 1200 W, and 1500 W. You start with the hair dryer on the 600 W setting and increase the power setting until the circuit breaker trips. What power setting caused the breaker to trip?
An emf source with ε = 120V, a resistor with R = 80.0Ω, and a capacitor with C = 4.00 μF are connected in series. As the capacitor charges, when the current in the resistor is 0.900 A, what is the magnitude of the charge on each plate of the capacitor?
In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.33 all meters are idealized and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. Find the reading of the voltmeter with the switch S open. Which point is at a higher potential: a or b?