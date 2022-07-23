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Ch 26: Direct-Current Circuits
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 26: Direct-Current CircuitsProblem 26
Chapter 26, Problem 26

Find the emfs ε1ε_1 and ε2ε_2 in the circuit of Fig. E26.26, and find the potential difference of point bb relative to point aa.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the components in the circuit diagram, including resistors, batteries, and their respective emfs (ε_1 and ε_2). Note the direction of current flow and the polarity of each battery.
Step 2: Apply Kirchhoff's loop rule to the circuit. This rule states that the sum of the emfs in any closed loop is equal to the sum of the potential drops (IR) across the resistors in that loop. Write down the equations for each loop in the circuit.
Step 3: Solve the system of equations obtained from Kirchhoff's loop rule to find the values of ε_1 and ε_2. This may involve algebraic manipulation and substitution to isolate the emfs.
Step 4: To find the potential difference between points b and a, use the concept of potential difference, which is the work done per unit charge to move a charge between two points. Calculate the potential difference using the equation V = IR for the resistors between points a and b.
Step 5: Consider the direction of current flow and the polarity of the batteries when calculating the potential difference. Ensure that the signs are correctly assigned based on the direction of current and the orientation of the batteries.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electromotive Force (EMF)

Electromotive force (EMF) is the energy provided by a cell or battery per coulomb of charge passing through it. It is the potential difference across the terminals of a source when no current is flowing. EMF is measured in volts and is a crucial factor in determining the behavior of electrical circuits.
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Kirchhoff's Voltage Law

Kirchhoff's Voltage Law (KVL) states that the sum of the electrical potential differences (voltage) around any closed network is zero. This principle is essential for analyzing circuits, as it allows us to set up equations based on the loop rule to solve for unknown voltages or EMFs in the circuit.
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Potential Difference

Potential difference, also known as voltage, is the difference in electric potential between two points in a circuit. It represents the work done to move a unit charge from one point to another. Understanding potential difference is key to determining how energy is distributed in a circuit and is measured in volts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The 10.00 V battery in Fig. E26.28 is removed from the circuit and reinserted with the opposite polarity, so that its positive terminal is now next to point a. The rest of the circuit is as shown in the figure. Find the current in each branch.

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Textbook Question

The batteries shown in the circuit in Fig. E26.24 have negligibly small internal resistances. Find the current through the 30.0-Ω resistor.

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.23, ammeter A1 reads 10.0 A and the batteries have no appreciable internal resistance. What is the resistance of R?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the current in the 3.00 Ω resistor.

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Textbook Question

Light Bulbs in Series and in Parallel. Two light bulbs have constant resistances of 400Ω and 800Ω. The two light bulbs are connected in series across a 120 V line. Afterwards, the two light bulbs are connected in parallel across the 120 V line. In which situation is there a greater total light output from both bulbs combined?

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Textbook Question

In the circuit shown in Fig. E26.27 find the unknown emfs ε1ε_1 and ε2ε_2.

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