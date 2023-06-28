Skip to main content
Physics
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Patrick
Explore
this channel
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
Physics
27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
1:18 minutes
Problem 26d
Textbook Question
The batteries shown in the circuit in Fig. E26.24 have negligibly small internal resistances.
Find the current through (a) the 30.0-Ω resistor.
Verified Solution
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
11:16m
Watch next
Master
Intro to Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
04:46
Anderson Video - Kirchoff's Loop Rule
Professor Anderson
175
03:50
Kirchhoff's Rules (Laws) - Introduction
Jesse Mason
211
10:51
Kirchoff's Loop Rule for Electric Circuits
lasseviren1
135
11:16
Intro to Kirchhoff's Loop Rule
Patrick Ford
1200
15
4
09:49
Direction of Current in Loop Equations
Patrick Ford
908
10
5
12:36
Solving Circuits with Multiple Sources
Patrick Ford
737
7
16
04:01
Combining Voltage Sources in Series
Patrick Ford
977
5
3
07:05
Find Two Voltages (3 sources)
Patrick Ford
487
7
2
07:02
How to Check Your Work (Kirchhoff's Rules)
Patrick Ford
503
2
7
See all videos
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.