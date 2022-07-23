A single loop of wire with an area of 0.0900 m2 is in a uniform magnetic field that has an initial value of 3.80 T, is perpendicular to the plane of the loop, and is decreasing at a constant rate of 0.190 T/s. What emf is induced in this loop?
In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0 × 10-5 T. What is the total magnetic flux through the coil before it is rotated? After it is rotated?
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Key Concepts
Magnetic Flux
Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction
Orientation of Coil Relative to Magnetic Field
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the emf induced in the loop at the instant when 9.0 s have passed.
Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the direction of the induced current in the loop as viewed looking along the direction of the magnetic field.
In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0 × 10-5 T. What is the average emf induced in the coil?
A single loop of wire with an area of 0.0900 m2 is in a uniform magnetic field that has an initial value of 3.80 T, is perpendicular to the plane of the loop, and is decreasing at a constant rate of 0.190 T/s. If the loop has a resistance of 0.600 Ω, find the current induced in the loop.