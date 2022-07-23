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Ch 29: Electromagnetic Induction
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 29: Electromagnetic InductionProblem 9a
Chapter 29, Problem 9a

Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the emf induced in the loop at the instant when 9.0 s have passed.

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1
Start by understanding that the problem involves electromagnetic induction, specifically Faraday's Law, which states that the induced emf in a loop is equal to the negative rate of change of magnetic flux through the loop.
Calculate the initial radius of the loop using the initial circumference. The formula for circumference is \( C = 2\pi r \), so rearrange to find \( r = \frac{C}{2\pi} \). Substitute \( C = 165.0 \) cm to find the initial radius.
Determine the rate of change of the radius. Since the circumference is decreasing at a rate of 12.0 cm/s, use the relationship \( \frac{dC}{dt} = 2\pi \frac{dr}{dt} \) to find \( \frac{dr}{dt} \).
Calculate the radius of the loop at \( t = 9.0 \) s. Use the initial radius and the rate of change of the radius to find the radius at this specific time: \( r(t) = r_{initial} - \frac{dr}{dt} \times t \).
Apply Faraday's Law to find the induced emf. The magnetic flux \( \Phi = B \times A \), where \( A = \pi r^2 \) is the area of the loop. Differentiate \( \Phi \) with respect to time to find \( \frac{d\Phi}{dt} \), and use \( \text{emf} = -\frac{d\Phi}{dt} \) to find the induced emf at \( t = 9.0 \) s.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction

Faraday's Law states that a change in magnetic flux through a loop induces an electromotive force (emf) in the loop. The induced emf is proportional to the rate of change of the magnetic flux. In this scenario, as the loop's area decreases, the magnetic flux changes, inducing an emf.
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Magnetic Flux

Magnetic flux is the product of the magnetic field strength and the area perpendicular to the field through which it passes. It is a measure of the quantity of magnetism, considering the strength and extent of a magnetic field. In this problem, the flux changes as the loop's area decreases over time.
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Rate of Change of Area

The rate of change of the loop's area is crucial for calculating the induced emf. As the circumference decreases at a constant rate, the area of the loop changes, affecting the magnetic flux. Understanding how the area changes over time allows us to apply Faraday's Law to find the induced emf.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0 × 10-5 T. What is the total magnetic flux through the coil before it is rotated? After it is rotated?

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Textbook Question

Shrinking Loop. A circular loop of flexible iron wire has an initial circumference of 165.0 cm, but its circumference is decreasing at a constant rate of 12.0 cm/s due to a tangential pull on the wire. The loop is in a constant, uniform magnetic field oriented perpendicular to the plane of the loop and with magnitude 0.500 T. Find the direction of the induced current in the loop as viewed looking along the direction of the magnetic field.

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Textbook Question

The armature of a small generator consists of a flat, square coil with 120 turns and sides with a length of 1.60 cm. The coil rotates in a magnetic field of 0.0750 T. What is the angular speed of the coil if the maximum emf produced is 24.0 mV?

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Textbook Question

In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0 × 10-5 T. What is the average emf induced in the coil?

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Textbook Question

A closely wound rectangular coil of 80 turns has dimen-sions of 25.0 cm by 40.0 cm. The plane of the coil is rotated from a position where it makes an angle of 37.0° with a magnetic field of 1.70 T to a position perpendicular to the field. The rotation takes 0.0600 s. What is the average emf induced in the coil?

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Textbook Question

A single loop of wire with an area of 0.0900 m2 is in a uniform magnetic field that has an initial value of 3.80 T, is perpendicular to the plane of the loop, and is decreasing at a constant rate of 0.190 T/s. If the loop has a resistance of 0.600 Ω, find the current induced in the loop.

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