Physics30. Induction and InductanceFaraday's Law
Problem 29q
In a physics laboratory experiment, a coil with 200 turns enclosing an area of 12 cm^2 is rotated in 0.040 s from a position where its plane is perpendicular to the earth's magnetic field to a position where its plane is parallel to the field. The earth's magnetic field at the lab location is 6.0*10-5 T. (b) What is the average emf induced in the coil?

