A beam of light strikes a sheet of glass at an angle of 57.0° with the normal in air. You observe that red light makes an angle of 38.1° with the normal in the glass, while violet light makes a 36.7° angle. What are the speeds of red and violet light in the glass?
Unpolarized light with intensity I0 is incident on two polarizing filters. The axis of the first filter makes an angle of 60.0° with the vertical, and the axis of the second filter is horizontal. What is the intensity of the light after it has passed through the second filter?
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Key Concepts
Unpolarized Light
Malus's Law
Polarization Angle
It is proposed to store 1.00 kWh = 3.60 × 106 J of electrical energy in a uniform magnetic field with magnitude 0.600 T. If instead this amount of energy is to be stored in a volume (in vacuum) equivalent to a cube 40.0 cm on a side, what magnetic field is required?
A beam of unpolarized light of intensity I0 passes through a series of ideal polarizing filters with their polarizing axes turned to various angles as shown in Fig. E33.27. If we remove the middle filter, what will be the light intensity at point C?
The indexes of refraction for violet light (λ = 400 nm) and red light (λ= 700 nm) in diamond are 2.46 and 2.41, respectively. A ray of light traveling through air strikes the diamond surface at an angle of 53.5° to the normal. Calculate the angular separation between these two colors of light in the refracted ray.
Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is linearly polarized in the same direction as the polarizing axis of the first polarizer the light reaches, what should Φ be?
Light of original intensity I0 passes through two ideal polarizing filters having their polarizing axes oriented as shown in Fig. E33.28. You want to adjust the angle f so that the intensity at point P is equal to I0/10. If the original light is unpolarized, what should Φ be?