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Ch 34: Geometric Optics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 34: Geometric OpticsProblem 54a
Chapter 34, Problem 54a

BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. Is she nearsighted or farsighted?

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Determine the definition of nearsightedness and farsightedness: Nearsightedness (myopia) is when a person can see nearby objects clearly but struggles to see distant objects. Farsightedness (hyperopia) is when a person can see distant objects clearly but struggles to see nearby objects.
Analyze the problem: The person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. This means she has difficulty seeing distant objects, which is a characteristic of nearsightedness.
Conclude that the person is nearsighted based on the given information.
Explain that nearsightedness occurs because the eye's lens focuses light in front of the retina instead of directly on it, typically due to the eyeball being too long or the lens being too curved.
Note that corrective lenses for nearsightedness are concave (diverging lenses), which help to spread out light rays so they focus correctly on the retina.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nearsightedness (Myopia)

Nearsightedness, or myopia, is a common vision condition where distant objects appear blurry while close objects can be seen clearly. This occurs when the eyeball is too long or the cornea has too much curvature, causing light rays to focus in front of the retina instead of directly on it. Individuals with myopia often require corrective lenses to adjust the focal point for distant vision.

Farsightedness (Hyperopia)

Farsightedness, or hyperopia, is a condition where distant objects may be seen more clearly than close ones. This happens when the eyeball is too short or the cornea is too flat, causing light rays to focus behind the retina. People with hyperopia may struggle with near tasks, such as reading, and often need corrective lenses to help focus light on the retina properly.

Corrective Lenses

Corrective lenses are optical devices designed to improve vision by altering the way light enters the eye. For nearsighted individuals, concave lenses are used to diverge light rays, allowing them to focus correctly on the retina. Conversely, convex lenses are used for farsightedness to converge light rays, helping the eye focus on nearby objects. These lenses are commonly found in glasses and contact lenses.
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Ray Diagrams for Diverging Lenses
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contact lenses are placed right on the eyeball, so the distance from the eye to an object (or image) is the same as the distance from the lens to that object (or image). A certain person can see distant objects well, but his near point is 45.0 cm from his eyes instead of the usual 25.0 cm. Is this person nearsighted or farsighted?

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Textbook Question

A thin lens with a focal length of 6.00 cm is used as a simple magnifier. What angular magnification is obtainable with the lens if the object is at the focal point?

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Textbook Question

Where is the near point of an eye for which a contact lens with a power of +2.75 diopters is prescribed?

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Textbook Question

The focal length of a simple magnifier is 8.00 cm. Assume the magnifier is a thin lens placed very close to the eye. If the object is 1.00 mm high, what is the height of its image formed by the magnifier?

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Textbook Question

BIO A person can see clearly up close but cannot focus on objects beyond 75.0 cm. She opts for contact lenses to correct her vision. What focal length contact lens is needed, and what is its power in diopters?

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Textbook Question

BIO Ordinary Glasses. Ordinary glasses are worn in front of the eye and usually 2.0 cm in front of the eyeball. Suppose that the person in Exercise 34.52 prefers ordinary glasses to contact lenses. What focal length lenses are needed to correct his vision, and what is their power in diopters?

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