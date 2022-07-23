A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the wavelength of the radiation?
Monochromatic light of wavelength 592 nm from a distant source passes through a slit that is 0.0290 mm wide. In the resulting diffraction pattern, the intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 4.00x10-5 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen that corresponds to θ = 1.20°?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction
Intensity of Light
Interference Patterns
Parallel rays of monochromatic light with wavelength 568 nm illuminate two identical slits and produce an interference pattern on a screen that is 75.0 cm from the slits. The centers of the slits are 0.640 mm apart and the width of each slit is 0.434 mm. If the intensity at the center of the central maximum is 5.00 x 10-4 W/m2, what is the intensity at a point on the screen that is 0.900 mm from the center of the central maximum?
A slit 0.240 mm wide is illuminated by parallel light rays of wavelength 540 nm. The diffraction pattern is observed on a screen that is 3.00 m from the slit. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 6.00 x 10-6 W/m2. What is the distance on the screen from the center of the central maximum to the first minimum?
A single-slit diffraction pattern is formed by monochromatic electromagnetic radiation from a distant source passing through a slit 0.105 mm wide. At the point in the pattern 3.25° from the center of the central maximum, the total phase difference between wavelets from the top and bottom of the slit is 56.0 rad. What is the intensity at this point, if the intensity at the center of the central maximum is I0?
Monochromatic light of wavelength 580 nm passes through a single slit and the diffraction pattern is observed on a screen. Both the source and screen are far enough from the slit for Fraunhofer diffraction to apply. (a) If the first diffraction minima are at ±90.0°, so the central maximum completely fills the screen, what is the width of the slit? (b) For the width of the slit as calculated in part (a), what is the ratio of the intensity at θ = 45.0° to the intensity at θ = 0?
A slit 0.240 mm wide is illuminated by parallel light rays of wavelength 540 nm. The diffraction pattern is observed on a screen that is 3.00 m from the slit. The intensity at the center of the central maximum (θ = 0°) is 6.00 x 10-6 W/m2. What is the intensity at a point on the screen midway between the center of the central maximum and the first minimum?