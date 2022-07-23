Fringe Spacing and Wavelength

The spacing of the interference fringes is influenced by the wavelength of the light used and the angle of the wedge. The number of fringes per unit length can be related to the wavelength and the wedge angle through the formula for fringe spacing. In this case, knowing the wavelength of the light (546 nm) and the fringe density (15 fringes/cm) allows for the calculation of the wedge angle using principles of geometry and wave optics.