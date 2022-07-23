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Ch 35: Interference
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 35: InterferenceProblem 35
Chapter 35, Problem 35

Two rectangular pieces of plane glass are laid one upon the other on a table. A thin strip of paper is placed between them at one edge so that a very thin wedge of air is formed. The plates are illuminated at normal incidence by 546-nm light from a mercury-vapor lamp. Interference fringes are formed, with 15.0 fringes per centimeter. Find the angle of the wedge.

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Step 1: Understand the problem. The interference fringes are formed due to the thin wedge of air between the glass plates. The number of fringes per unit length is related to the wavelength of the light and the angle of the wedge. We need to calculate the angle of the wedge using the given data.
Step 2: Recall the formula for fringe spacing in a wedge-shaped air film. The distance between adjacent fringes (Δx) is given by: Δx=λθ, where λ is the wavelength of the light and θ is the angle of the wedge.
Step 3: Use the relationship between fringe density and fringe spacing. Fringe density (number of fringes per unit length) is the reciprocal of fringe spacing: n=1Δx. Here, n = 15 fringes per centimeter, and Δx = 1/n.
Step 4: Substitute the value of Δx into the formula for fringe spacing. Rearrange the formula to solve for θ: θ=λΔx. Use λ = 546 nm (convert to meters: 546 × 10⁻⁹ m) and Δx = 1/n (convert n to fringes per meter: 15 × 100 fringes per meter).
Step 5: Perform the substitution and simplify the expression for θ. This will give the angle of the wedge in radians. If needed, convert the angle to degrees using the conversion factor: θ(degrees)=θ(radians)×180π.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interference of Light

Interference occurs when two or more light waves overlap, resulting in a new wave pattern. This phenomenon can produce bright and dark fringes, known as interference fringes, due to constructive and destructive interference. In this scenario, the thin wedge of air between the glass plates causes varying path lengths for the light waves, leading to the observed fringes.
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Wedge Formation

A wedge is a geometrical shape that tapers from one end to another, creating a varying thickness. In the context of this problem, the thin air wedge formed between the two glass plates leads to a gradient in the optical path length of the light. The angle of the wedge can be determined by analyzing the spacing of the interference fringes, which is directly related to the wedge's geometry.
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Fringe Spacing and Wavelength

The spacing of the interference fringes is influenced by the wavelength of the light used and the angle of the wedge. The number of fringes per unit length can be related to the wavelength and the wedge angle through the formula for fringe spacing. In this case, knowing the wavelength of the light (546 nm) and the fringe density (15 fringes/cm) allows for the calculation of the wedge angle using principles of geometry and wave optics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
What is the thinnest soap film (excluding the case of zero thickness) that appears black when illuminated with light with wavelength 480 nm? The index of refraction of the film is 1.33, and there is air on both sides of the film.
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Textbook Question

A uniform film of TiO2, 1036 nm thick and having index of refraction 2.62, is spread uniformly over the surface of crown glass of refractive index 1.52. Light of wavelength 520.0 nm falls at normal incidence onto the film from air. You want to increase the thickness of this film so that the reflected light cancels. What is the minimum thickness of TiO2 that you must add so the reflected light cancels as desired?

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Textbook Question

How far must the mirror M2 (see Fig. 35.19) of the Michelson interferometer be moved so that 1800 fringes of He-Ne laser light (λ = 633 nm) move across a line in the field of view?

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Textbook Question

When viewing a piece of art that is behind glass, one often is affected by the light that is reflected off the front of the glass (called glare), which can make it difficult to see the art clearly. One solution is to coat the outer surface of the glass with a film to cancel part of the glare. If the glass has a refractive index of 1.62 and you use TiO2, which has an index of refraction of 2.62, as the coating, what is the minimum film thickness that will cancel light of wavelength 505 nm?

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