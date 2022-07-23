Identify the condition for destructive interference in the soap film, which occurs when the path difference between the light waves reflected from the top and bottom surfaces of the film leads to a phase difference of an odd multiple of \(\pi\). The general condition for destructive interference in thin films is given by \(2nt = m\lambda/n\), where \(n\) is the index of refraction of the film, \(t\) is the thickness of the film, \(\lambda\) is the wavelength of light in vacuum, and \(m\) is an odd integer (1, 3, 5, ...).