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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 17
Chapter 37, Problem 17

A pursuit spacecraft from the planet Tatooine is attempting to catch up with a Trade Federation cruiser. As measured by an observer on Tatooine, the cruiser is traveling away from the planet with a speed of 0.600c. The pursuit ship is traveling at a speed of 0.800c relative to Tatooine, in the same direction as the cruiser. (a) For the pursuit ship to catch the cruiser, should the velocity of the cruiser relative to the pursuit ship be directed toward or away from the pursuit ship? (b) What is the speed of the cruiser relative to the pursuit ship?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the problem. This is a relativistic velocity addition problem. The goal is to determine the relative velocity of the cruiser with respect to the pursuit ship, using the relativistic velocity addition formula. Additionally, we need to determine the direction of the relative velocity to answer part (a).
Step 2: Recall the relativistic velocity addition formula: v'=v-u1-vuc2, where v is the velocity of the cruiser relative to Tatooine, u is the velocity of the pursuit ship relative to Tatooine, and v' is the velocity of the cruiser relative to the pursuit ship.
Step 3: Assign the given values. The velocity of the cruiser relative to Tatooine is v=0.600c, and the velocity of the pursuit ship relative to Tatooine is u=0.800c. Both are moving in the same direction, so we use the subtraction form of the formula.
Step 4: Substitute the values into the relativistic velocity addition formula: v'=0.600c-0.800c1-0.600c0.800cc2. Simplify the numerator and denominator step by step.
Step 5: Analyze the direction of the relative velocity. Since the pursuit ship is moving faster than the cruiser, the relative velocity of the cruiser with respect to the pursuit ship will be directed away from the pursuit ship. This is because the pursuit ship is catching up to the cruiser, and the relative velocity indicates how the cruiser appears to move from the perspective of the pursuit ship.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of one object as observed from another object. In this scenario, it is crucial to understand how the speeds of the pursuit spacecraft and the Trade Federation cruiser relate to each other. The relative velocity can be calculated using the formula for velocities in the same direction, which helps determine whether the pursuit ship can catch up to the cruiser.
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Lorentz Transformation

The Lorentz transformation equations are essential in special relativity for converting between the coordinates of two observers moving at constant velocities relative to each other. These equations account for the effects of time dilation and length contraction, which become significant at speeds close to the speed of light (c). Understanding these transformations is necessary to accurately calculate the relative speed of the cruiser as observed from the pursuit ship.
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Speed of Light Limit

According to Einstein's theory of relativity, no object with mass can reach or exceed the speed of light in a vacuum, which is approximately 299,792 kilometers per second (c). This principle imposes a limit on how fast the pursuit ship can approach the cruiser. When calculating the relative speed, it is important to ensure that the resulting speed does not exceed this universal speed limit, which affects the dynamics of the chase.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A rocket ship flies past the earth at 91.0% of the speed of light. Inside, an astronaut who is undergoing a physical examination is having his height measured while he is lying down parallel to the direction in which the ship is moving. (a) If his height is measured to be 2.00 m by his doctor inside the ship, what height would a person watching this from the earth measure? (b) If the earth-based person had measured 2.00 m, what would the doctor in the spaceship have measured for the astronaut’s height? Is this a reasonable height?

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Textbook Question

Two particles are created in a high-energy accelerator and move off in opposite directions. The speed of one particle, as measured in the laboratory, is 0.650c, and the speed of each particle relative to the other is 0.950c. What is the speed of the second particle, as measured in the laboratory?

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Textbook Question

Why Are We Bombarded by Muons? Muons are unstable subatomic particles that decay to electrons with a mean lifetime of 2.2 μs. They are produced when cosmic rays bombard the upper atmosphere about 10 km above the earth's surface, and they travel very close to the speed of light. The problem we want to address is why we see any of them at the earth's surface. (a) What is the greatest distance a muon could travel during its 2.2 μs lifetime? (b) According to your answer in part (a), it would seem that muons could never make it to the ground. But the 2.2 μs lifetime is measured in the frame of the muon, and muons are moving very fast. At a speed of 0.999c, what is the mean lifetime of a muon as measured by an observer at rest on the earth? How far would the muon travel in this time? Does this result explain why we find muons in cosmic rays? (c) From the point of view of the muon, it still lives for only 2.2 μs, so how does it make it to the ground? What is the thickness of the 10 km of atmosphere through which the muon must travel, as measured by the muon? Is it now clear how the muon is able to reach the ground?

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Textbook Question

An unstable particle is created in the upper atmosphere from a cosmic ray and travels straight down toward the surface of the earth with a speed of 0.99540c relative to the earth. A scientist at rest on the earth’s surface measures that the particle is created at an altitude of 45.0 km. (a) As measured by the scientist, how much time does it take the particle to travel the 45.0 km to the surface of the earth? (b) Use the length-contraction formula to calculate the distance from where the particle is created to the surface of the earth as measured in the particle’s frame. (c) In the particle’s frame, how much time does it take the particle to travel from where it is created to the surface of the earth? Calculate this time both by the time dilation formula and from the distance calculated in part (b). Do the two results agree?

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Textbook Question

Tell It to the Judge. (a) How fast must you be approaching a red traffic light (λ = 675 nm) for it to appear yellow (λ = 575 nm)? Express your answer in terms of the speed of light. (b) If you used this as a reason not to get a ticket for running a red light, how much of a fine would you get for speeding? Assume that the fine is \$1.00 for each kilometer per hour that your speed exceeds the posted limit of 90 km/h.

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Textbook Question

A source of electromagnetic radiation is moving in a radial direction relative to you. The frequency you measure is 1.25 times the frequency measured in the rest frame of the source. What is the speed of the source relative to you? Is the source moving toward you or away from you?

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