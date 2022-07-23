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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 8
Chapter 37, Problem 8

An alien spacecraft is flying overhead at a great distance as you stand in your backyard. You see its searchlight blink on for 0.1500.150 s. The first officer on the spacecraft measures that the searchlight is on for 12.012.0 ms.
(a) Which of these two measured times is the proper time?
(b) What is the speed of the spacecraft relative to the earth, expressed as a fraction of the speed of light cc?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the concept of proper time: Proper time is the time interval measured by an observer who is at rest relative to the event being timed. In this problem, the proper time is the time measured by the observer who is at rest relative to the searchlight.
Determine which observer measures the proper time: Since the first officer on the spacecraft is at rest relative to the searchlight, the time measured by the officer (12.0 ms) is the proper time.
Use the time dilation formula to relate the two time measurements: The time dilation formula is given by \( t = \frac{t_0}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}}} \), where \( t \) is the time measured by the observer in motion (0.150 s), \( t_0 \) is the proper time (12.0 ms), \( v \) is the velocity of the spacecraft, and \( c \) is the speed of light.
Rearrange the time dilation formula to solve for the velocity \( v \): \( v = c \sqrt{1 - \left(\frac{t_0}{t}\right)^2} \). Substitute the known values into this equation, ensuring that the units are consistent (convert 12.0 ms to seconds).
Calculate the speed of the spacecraft as a fraction of the speed of light \( c \): After substituting the values, simplify the expression to find \( \frac{v}{c} \), which represents the speed of the spacecraft relative to the speed of light.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proper Time

Proper time is the time interval measured by an observer who is at rest relative to the event being timed. In this scenario, the proper time is the time measured by the first officer on the spacecraft, as they are at rest relative to the searchlight blinking on and off.
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Time Dilation

Time dilation is a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, where time is observed to pass at different rates for observers in different inertial frames. It occurs when an object is moving at a significant fraction of the speed of light, causing the time interval measured by a stationary observer to be longer than the proper time.
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Speed of Light

The speed of light, denoted as c, is approximately 299,792,458 meters per second and is the maximum speed at which all energy, matter, and information in the universe can travel. In this problem, the spacecraft's speed relative to Earth is expressed as a fraction of c, highlighting relativistic effects such as time dilation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

As you pilot your space utility vehicle at a constant speed toward the moon, a race pilot flies past you in her spaceracer at a constant speed of 0.800c 0.800c relative to you. At the instant the spaceracer passes you, both of you start timers at zero.

(a) At the instant when you measure that the spaceracer has traveled 1.20×1081.20\(\times\)10^8 m past you, what does the race pilot read on her timer?

(b) When the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what does she measure to be your distance from her?

(c) At the instant when the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what do you read on yours?

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Textbook Question

A rocket ship flies past the earth at 91.0% of the speed of light. Inside, an astronaut who is undergoing a physical examination is having his height measured while he is lying down parallel to the direction in which the ship is moving. (a) If his height is measured to be 2.00 m by his doctor inside the ship, what height would a person watching this from the earth measure? (b) If the earth-based person had measured 2.00 m, what would the doctor in the spaceship have measured for the astronaut’s height? Is this a reasonable height?

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Textbook Question

Why Are We Bombarded by Muons? Muons are unstable subatomic particles that decay to electrons with a mean lifetime of 2.2 μs. They are produced when cosmic rays bombard the upper atmosphere about 10 km above the earth's surface, and they travel very close to the speed of light. The problem we want to address is why we see any of them at the earth's surface. (a) What is the greatest distance a muon could travel during its 2.2 μs lifetime? (b) According to your answer in part (a), it would seem that muons could never make it to the ground. But the 2.2 μs lifetime is measured in the frame of the muon, and muons are moving very fast. At a speed of 0.999c, what is the mean lifetime of a muon as measured by an observer at rest on the earth? How far would the muon travel in this time? Does this result explain why we find muons in cosmic rays? (c) From the point of view of the muon, it still lives for only 2.2 μs, so how does it make it to the ground? What is the thickness of the 10 km of atmosphere through which the muon must travel, as measured by the muon? Is it now clear how the muon is able to reach the ground?

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Textbook Question

An unstable particle is created in the upper atmosphere from a cosmic ray and travels straight down toward the surface of the earth with a speed of 0.99540c relative to the earth. A scientist at rest on the earth’s surface measures that the particle is created at an altitude of 45.0 km. (a) As measured by the scientist, how much time does it take the particle to travel the 45.0 km to the surface of the earth? (b) Use the length-contraction formula to calculate the distance from where the particle is created to the surface of the earth as measured in the particle’s frame. (c) In the particle’s frame, how much time does it take the particle to travel from where it is created to the surface of the earth? Calculate this time both by the time dilation formula and from the distance calculated in part (b). Do the two results agree?

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Textbook Question

The positive muon (µ+), an unstable particle, lives on average 2.20 × 10-6 s (measured in its own frame of reference) before decaying. If such a particle is moving, with respect to the laboratory, with a speed of 0.900c, what average lifetime is measured in the laboratory?

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Textbook Question

The positive muon (µ+), an unstable particle, lives on average 2.20 × 10-6 s (measured in its own frame of reference) before decaying. What average distance, measured in the laboratory, does the particle move before decaying?

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