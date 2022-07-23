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Ch 37: Special Relativity
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 37: Special RelativityProblem 1
Chapter 37, Problem 1

Suppose the two lightning bolts shown in Fig. 37.5a are simultaneous to an observer on the train. Show that they are not simultaneous to an observer on the ground. Which lightning strike does the ground observer measure to come first?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the concept of simultaneity in the context of special relativity. Simultaneity is relative, meaning that two events that are simultaneous in one frame of reference may not be simultaneous in another frame of reference moving relative to the first.
Step 2: Identify the two frames of reference in the problem. The train is one frame of reference, and the ground is another. The observer on the train perceives the lightning bolts as simultaneous, but we need to analyze the situation from the perspective of the ground observer.
Step 3: Use the Lorentz transformation equations to relate the time coordinates of the events in the train's frame to the time coordinates in the ground's frame. The Lorentz transformation for time is given by: tground=ttrain-vxc21-v2c2, where v is the velocity of the train relative to the ground, x is the position of the event, and c is the speed of light.
Step 4: Consider the positions of the lightning strikes relative to the train and the ground. If the strikes occur at opposite ends of the train, the observer on the train is equidistant from both strikes. However, the ground observer sees the train moving, so the distances to the strikes are different for the ground observer. This difference in distance affects the time it takes for the light from each strike to reach the ground observer.
Step 5: Conclude that the ground observer measures the lightning strike at the front of the train to occur first. This is because the train is moving forward relative to the ground, and the front of the train is closer to the location where the light from the strike reaches the ground observer. The rear strike occurs later in the ground observer's frame of reference.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Relativity of Simultaneity

The relativity of simultaneity is a fundamental concept in Einstein's theory of special relativity, which states that events that are simultaneous in one frame of reference may not be simultaneous in another. This occurs because the speed of light is constant for all observers, leading to differences in the perception of time and space depending on the observer's relative motion.
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Reference Frames

A reference frame is a perspective from which an observer measures and observes physical phenomena. In the context of the question, the train and the ground represent two different reference frames, each with its own measurements of time and space. The motion of the observer affects how they perceive the timing of events, such as the lightning strikes.
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Light Travel Time

Light travel time refers to the time it takes for light to travel from one point to another. In the scenario described, the observer on the ground perceives the lightning strikes at different times due to the distances involved and the finite speed of light. This concept is crucial for understanding how the timing of events can differ between observers in relative motion.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

As you pilot your space utility vehicle at a constant speed toward the moon, a race pilot flies past you in her spaceracer at a constant speed of 0.800c 0.800c relative to you. At the instant the spaceracer passes you, both of you start timers at zero.

(a) At the instant when you measure that the spaceracer has traveled 1.20×1081.20\(\times\)10^8 m past you, what does the race pilot read on her timer?

(b) When the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what does she measure to be your distance from her?

(c) At the instant when the race pilot reads the value calculated in part (a) on her timer, what do you read on yours?

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Textbook Question

The positive muon (µ+), an unstable particle, lives on average 2.20 × 10-6 s (measured in its own frame of reference) before decaying. If such a particle is moving, with respect to the laboratory, with a speed of 0.900c, what average lifetime is measured in the laboratory?

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Textbook Question

The positive muon (µ+), an unstable particle, lives on average 2.20 × 10-6 s (measured in its own frame of reference) before decaying. What average distance, measured in the laboratory, does the particle move before decaying?

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