A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
A particle has rest mass kg and momentum kgm/s.
(a) What is the total energy (kinetic plus rest energy) of the particle?
(b) What is the kinetic energy of the particle?
(c) What is the ratio of the kinetic energy to the rest energy of the particle?
Electrons are accelerated through a potential difference of kV, so that their kinetic energy is eV.
(a) What is the ratio of the speed of an electron having this energy to the speed of light, ?
(b) What would the speed be if it were computed from the principles of classical mechanics?
An observer in frame S′ is moving to the right (+x-direction) at speed u = 0.600c away from a stationary observer in frame S. The observer in S′ measures the speed v′ of a particle moving to the right away from her. What speed v does the observer in S measure for the particle if (a) v′ = 0.400c; (b) v′ = 0.900c; (c) v′ = 0.990c?