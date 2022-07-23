An electron with initial kinetic energy eV encounters a barrier with height eV. What is the probability of tunneling if the width of the barrier is (a) nm and (b) nm?
For the ground level of a harmonic oscillator, . Do a similar analysis for an excited level that has quantum number . How does the uncertainty product depend on ?
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Key Concepts
Harmonic Oscillator
Heisenberg Uncertainty Principle
Quantum Number n
An electron is in a box of width 3.0*10^-10 m. What are the de Broglie wavelength and the magnitude of the momentum of the electron if it is in (a) the n = 1 level; (b) the n = 2 level; (c) the n = 3 level? In each case how does the wavelength compare to the width of the box?
A free particle moving in one dimension has wave function ψ(x,t) = A[e^i(kx-ωt) -e^i(2kx-4ωt)] where k and v are positive real constants. (c) Calculate v_av as the distance the maxima have moved divided by the elapsed time.
An electron with initial kinetic energy eV encounters a barrier with height and width nm. What is the transmission coefficient if (a) eV; (b) eV; (c) eV?
While undergoing a transition from the to the energy level, a harmonic oscillator absorbs a photon of wavelength m. What is the wavelength of the absorbed photon when this oscillator undergoes a transition (a) from the to the energy level and (b) from the to the energy level?
(c) What is the value of , the angular oscillation frequency of the corresponding Newtonian oscillator?