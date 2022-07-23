Photon Wavelength

The wavelength of a photon is related to its energy by the equation E = h * c / λ, where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. When a molecule transitions between rotational levels, the energy difference corresponds to the wavelength of the absorbed or emitted photon, allowing us to calculate λ based on the energy change.