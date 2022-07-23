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Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 6
Chapter 42, Problem 6

The H2 molecule has a moment of inertia of 4.6×10484.6\(\times\)10^{-48} kg-m2. What is the wavelength ll of the photon absorbed when H2 makes a transition from the l=3l = 3 to the l=4l = 4 rotational level?

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Step 1: Understand the rotational energy levels of a diatomic molecule. The energy of a rotational level is given by the formula: El = ll+1 h I, where l is the rotational quantum number, h is Planck's constant, and I is the moment of inertia.
Step 2: Calculate the energy difference between the rotational levels l = 3 and l = 4. Use the formula for the energy difference: ΔE = E4 - E3. Substitute the values of l into the energy formula for each level.
Step 3: Express the energy difference in terms of frequency using the relationship E = hν, where ν is the frequency of the photon absorbed. Rearrange the formula to solve for ν: ν = ΔEh.
Step 4: Relate the frequency of the photon to its wavelength using the speed of light equation: c = λν, where c is the speed of light, λ is the wavelength, and ν is the frequency. Rearrange the formula to solve for λ: λ = cν.
Step 5: Substitute the known values for the moment of inertia I = 4.6 × 10-48 kg·m2, Planck's constant h = 6.626 × 10-34 J·s, and the speed of light c = 3 × 108 m/s into the equations to calculate the wavelength λ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Moment of Inertia

Moment of inertia is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotational motion. For a molecule like H2, it quantifies how mass is distributed relative to the axis of rotation. The moment of inertia affects the energy levels of rotational states, which are crucial for understanding transitions between these states.
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Rotational Energy Levels

In quantum mechanics, molecules can occupy discrete rotational energy levels, denoted by quantum numbers (l). The energy associated with these levels is given by the formula E_l = (h^2 * l(l + 1)) / (2 * I), where h is Planck's constant and I is the moment of inertia. Transitions between these levels involve the absorption or emission of photons.
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Photon Wavelength

The wavelength of a photon is related to its energy by the equation E = h * c / λ, where E is the energy of the photon, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. When a molecule transitions between rotational levels, the energy difference corresponds to the wavelength of the absorbed or emitted photon, allowing us to calculate λ based on the energy change.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the angular speed of the rotating molecule?

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Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the linear speed of each atom?

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Textbook Question

During each of these processes, a photon of light is given up. In each process, what wavelength of light is given up, and in what part of the electromagnetic spectrum is that wavelength? A molecule decreases its vibrational energy by 0.1980.198 eV.

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Textbook Question

Two atoms of cesium (Cs) can form a Cs2Cs_2 molecule. The equilibrium distance between the nuclei in a Cs2Cs_2 molecule is 0.447 0.447 nm. Calculate the moment of inertia about an axis through the center of mass of the two nuclei and perpendicular to the line joining them. The mass of a cesium atom is 2.21×10252.21\(\times\)10^{-25} kg.

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Textbook Question

For the H2 molecule the equilibrium spacing of the two protons is 0.0740.074 nm. The mass of a hydrogen atom is 1.67×10271.67\(\times\)10^{-27} kg. Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted in the rotational transition l=2 l = 2 to l=1l = 1.

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