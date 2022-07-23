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Ch 42: Molecules and Condensed Matter
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 42: Molecules and Condensed MatterProblem 9a
Chapter 42, Problem 9a

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the angular speed of the rotating molecule?

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Step 1: Begin by understanding the classical expression for rotational kinetic energy, \( K = \frac{1}{2} I \omega^2 \), where \( K \) is the rotational kinetic energy, \( I \) is the moment of inertia, and \( \omega \) is the angular speed.
Step 2: Recall that the energy levels for a rotating molecule are quantized and given by \( E_l = \frac{l(l+1)h^2}{8\pi^2I} \), where \( l \) is the rotational quantum number, \( h \) is Planck's constant, and \( I \) is the moment of inertia. For \( l = 1 \), substitute \( l = 1 \) into this formula to find the energy of the \( l = 1 \) level.
Step 3: Equate the quantized energy \( E_l \) for \( l = 1 \) to the classical expression for rotational kinetic energy \( K \). This gives \( \frac{l(l+1)h^2}{8\pi^2I} = \frac{1}{2}I\omega^2 \). Rearrange this equation to solve for \( \omega \), the angular speed.
Step 4: Substitute the known values for \( h \) (Planck's constant), \( I \) (moment of inertia, which can be calculated using \( I = \mu r^2 \), where \( \mu \) is the reduced mass and \( r \) is the bond length), and \( l = 1 \) into the equation derived in Step 3.
Step 5: Simplify the expression to isolate \( \omega \). This will give the angular speed of the rotating molecule for the \( l = 1 \) level. Ensure all units are consistent during substitution and simplification.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rotational Kinetic Energy

Rotational kinetic energy is the energy possessed by an object due to its rotation. It is given by the formula K = (1/2)Iω^2, where I is the moment of inertia and ω is the angular speed. This concept is crucial for understanding how energy is distributed in rotating systems, particularly in molecular dynamics.
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Moment of Inertia

The moment of inertia (I) is a measure of an object's resistance to changes in its rotation about an axis. It depends on the mass distribution relative to the axis of rotation. For molecules, the moment of inertia can be calculated based on the atomic masses and their distances from the center of mass, which is essential for determining the rotational energy levels.
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Angular Speed

Angular speed (ω) is the rate at which an object rotates around an axis, typically measured in radians per second. In the context of molecular rotation, it describes how quickly the molecule is spinning at a given energy level. Understanding angular speed is vital for calculating the rotational kinetic energy and analyzing molecular behavior in quantum mechanics.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the rotational period (the time for one rotation)?

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Textbook Question

The rotational energy levels of CO are calculated in Example 42.242.2. If the energy of the rotating molecule is described by the classical expression K=(12)Iω2K=(\(\frac\)12)I\(\omega\)^2, for the l=1 l = 1 level, what is the linear speed of each atom?

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Textbook Question

During each of these processes, a photon of light is given up. In each process, what wavelength of light is given up, and in what part of the electromagnetic spectrum is that wavelength? A molecule decreases its vibrational energy by 0.1980.198 eV.

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Textbook Question

The average kinetic energy of an ideal-gas atom or molecule is (32)kT\(\left\)(\(\frac\)32\(\right\))kT, where TT is the Kelvin temperature (Chapter 1818). The rotational inertia of the H2 molecule is 4.6×10484.6\(\times\)10^{-48} kg-m2. What is the value of TT for which (32)kT\(\left\)(\(\frac\)32\(\right\))kT equals the energy separation between the l=0l = 0 and l=1l = 1 energy levels of H2? What does this tell you about the number of H2 molecules in the l=1l = 1 level at room temperature?

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Textbook Question

The H2 molecule has a moment of inertia of 4.6×10484.6\(\times\)10^{-48} kg-m2. What is the wavelength ll of the photon absorbed when H2 makes a transition from the l=3l = 3 to the l=4l = 4 rotational level?

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Textbook Question

Two atoms of cesium (Cs) can form a Cs2Cs_2 molecule. The equilibrium distance between the nuclei in a Cs2Cs_2 molecule is 0.447 0.447 nm. Calculate the moment of inertia about an axis through the center of mass of the two nuclei and perpendicular to the line joining them. The mass of a cesium atom is 2.21×10252.21\(\times\)10^{-25} kg.

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