Textbook Question
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
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(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
The most common isotope of uranium, , has atomic mass u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.
Hydrogen atoms are placed in an external magnetic field. The protons can make transitions between states in which the nuclear spin component is parallel and antiparallel to the field by absorbing or emitting a photon. What magnetic-field magnitude is required for this transition to be induced by photons with frequency MHz?