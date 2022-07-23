The atomic mass of is u. Show that the decay of is energetically possible, and calculate the energy released in the decay.
(a) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
(b) Is the decay energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Energy
Mass-Energy Equivalence
Beta Decay
What nuclide is produced in the following radioactive decays?
(a) decay of
(b) decay of
(c) decay of
How many protons and how many neutrons are there in a nucleus of the most common isotope of (a) silicon, ; (b) rubidium, ; (c) thallium, ?
What particle (a particle, electron, or positron) is emitted in the following radioactive decays?
(a)
(b)
(c)
The most common isotope of uranium, , has atomic mass u. Calculate (a) the mass defect; (b) the binding energy (in MeV); (c) the binding energy per nucleon.
Hydrogen atoms are placed in an external magnetic field. The protons can make transitions between states in which the nuclear spin component is parallel and antiparallel to the field by absorbing or emitting a photon. What magnetic-field magnitude is required for this transition to be induced by photons with frequency MHz?