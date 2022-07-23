(a) Is the decay n → p + β − + v e ‾ n\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{-}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.

(b) Is the decay n → p + β + + v e ‾ n\(\rightarrow\) p+\(\beta\)^{+}+\(\overline{v_{e}\)} energetically possible? If not, explain why not. If so, calculate the total energy released.