Calculate the energy released in the fusion reaction:
In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of kg. The x-ray wavelength is nm.
(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?
(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?
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Key Concepts
Photon Energy
Total Energy Absorbed
Equivalent Dose
A -kg person accidentally ingests Ci of tritium.
(a) Assume that the tritium spreads uniformly throughout the body and that each decay leads on the average to the absorption of keV of energy from the electrons emitted in the decay. The half-life of tritium is y, and the RBE of the electrons is . Calculate the absorbed dose in rad and the equivalent dose in rem during one week.
(b) The decay of tritium releases more than keV of energy. Why is the average energy absorbed less than the total energy released in the decay?
It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers mSv to only kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a -kg person as one whole-body scan?
At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing g of carbon provides decays/min. What is the age of the sample?