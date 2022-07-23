In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of kg. The x-ray wavelength is nm.
(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?
(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?
In a diagnostic x-ray procedure, photons are absorbed by tissue with a mass of kg. The x-ray wavelength is nm.
(a) What is the total energy absorbed by the tissue?
(b) What is the equivalent dose in rem?
Measurements on a certain isotope tell you that the decay rate decreases from decays/min to decays/min in days. What is the half-life of this isotope?
Calculate the energy released in the fusion reaction:
It has become popular for some people to have yearly whole-body scans (CT scans, formerly called CAT scans) using x rays, just to see if they detect anything suspicious. A number of medical people have recently questioned the advisability of such scans, due in part to the radiation they impart. Typically, one such scan gives a dose of mSv, applied to the whole body. By contrast, a chest x ray typically administers mSv to only kg of tissue. How many chest x rays would deliver the same total amount of energy to the body of a -kg person as one whole-body scan?
At an archeological site, a sample from timbers containing g of carbon provides decays/min. What is the age of the sample?