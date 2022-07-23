A 67 67 -kg person accidentally ingests 0.35 0.35 Ci of tritium.

(a) Assume that the tritium spreads uniformly throughout the body and that each decay leads on the average to the absorption of 5.0 5.0 keV of energy from the electrons emitted in the decay. The half-life of tritium is 12.3 12.3 y, and the RBE of the electrons is 1.0 1.0 . Calculate the absorbed dose in rad and the equivalent dose in rem during one week.