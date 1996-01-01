Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics7. Friction, Inclines, SystemsStatic Friction
Problem 5c
A box of bananas weighing 40.0 N rests on a horizontal surface. The coefficient of static friction between the box and the surface is 0.40, and the coefficient of kinetic friction is 0.20. (a) If no horizontal force is applied to the box and the box is at rest, how large is the friction force exerted on it?

Verified Solution
