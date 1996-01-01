In a laboratory experiment on friction, a 135-N block resting on a rough horizontal table is pulled by a horizontal wire. The pull gradually increases until the block begins to move and continues to increase thereafter. Figure E5.26 shows a graph of the friction force on this block as a function of the pull. (a) Identify the regions of the graph where static friction and kinetic friction occur.
