Combine the equations \( F = ma \) and \( F = qE \) to solve for the electric field \( E \). Rearrange to \( E = \frac{ma}{q} \). Substitute the values for \( m \), \( a \), and \( q \) to find the magnitude of the electric field. The direction of the electric field will be opposite to the direction of the proton's initial velocity to bring it to rest.